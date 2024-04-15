Worldwide box office April 12-14

Rank Film (distributor) 3-day (world) Cume (world) 3-day (int’l) Cume (int’l) Territories 1. Godzilla X Kong: The New Empire (Warner Bros) $49.2m $436.5m $33.7m $278.6m 72 2. Kung Fu Panda 4 (Universal) $31.4m $452.6m $25.9m $279m 82 3. Civil War (A24) $30m $30m $4.3m $4.3m 18 4. Detective Conan: The Million Dollar Pentagram (Toho) $21.8m $21.8m $21.8m $21.8m 1 5. Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire (Sony) $16.6m $160m $10.8m $63m 59 6. The Boy And The Heron (various) $12.4m $294.2m $12.4m $247.4m 19 7. Dune: Part Two (Warner Bros) $11.5m $683.9m $7.2m $411.8m 77 8. The First Omen (Disney) $11.5m $35.4m $7.7m $20.8m 52 9. Suga - Agust D Tour ‘D-Day’ The Movie (various) $9.5m $12.3m $8.5m $10.1m 105 10. Monkey Man (Universal) $5.4m $22.9m $1.3m $5.1m 28

Credit: Comscore. All figures are estimates.

‘Civil War’ kicks off with $30m global total

Released by A24 in North America and distribution partners in other markets, Alex Garland’s Civil War has launched with an estimated $30.0m globally: $25.7m in North America, and $4.3m across 17 international territories. Imax screens accounted for $5m – 17% – of the global total.

The number represents the biggest ever opening in North America for an A24 film. In Australia, Civil War landed in fourth place, behind three holdover titles (franchise entries Kung Fu Panda 4, Godzilla X Kong: The New Empire and Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire). Released by Roadshow in the territory, Civil War launched with Au$1.07m (US$694,000).

Many key international territories are yet to release for the film, with France, Germany, Italy, Spain and Brazil all welcoming Civil War this coming weekend.

‘Godzilla X Kong: The New Empire’ rules global box office – reaches $437m total

For the third weekend in a row, Legendary Pictures and Warner Bros’ Godzilla X Kong: The New Empire has topped the worldwide box office, this time with estimated takings of $49.2m – taking the global total to $436.5m.

The Godzilla film fell 47% in international holdover markets and 51% in North America.

After three weekends of play, total is $157.9m in North America, and a sturdier $278.6m for international.

The New Empire remains 9% ahead of 2021’s Godzilla Vs. Kong in like-for-like international markets at the same stage of release.

Top international market is China, where The New Empire has reached $108.8m – the first Hollywood film to pass $100m there since Meg 2: The Trench. Next comes Mexico, where the total is now $27.7m.

UK/Ireland, with $14.6m, is far out in front among European territories, well ahead of Spain ($5.8m) and France ($5.0m). India ($12.8m), Australia ($9.5m), Indonesia ($7.4m), Taiwan ($6.6m) and Brazil ($6.5m) are all ahead of Spain and France. Malaysia ($5.4m) is ahead of France.

New openings at the weekend included United Arab Emirates, launching with an estimated $2.7m – the biggest opening ever in the territory for a film in Warner Bros’ so-called Monsterverse.

The New Empire is now 93% of the way to reaching the $470.1m global total achieved by Godzilla Vs. Kong in spring 2021, and it’s already overtaken the $377.3m lifetime total reached by Godzilla: King Of The Monsters in pre-pandemic 2019.

Another seven markets have yet to open The New Empire including most of the Middle East (where it lands this weekend) and Japan (April 26).

Warner Bros has reached $1bn at the international box office (ie outside North America) for 2024 – the first studio this year to achieve the milestone. Helping it reach its $1.04bn total has been The New Empire plus also Dune: Part Two ($411.8m in International), strong holdover business for 2023 release Wonka, and local hits such as Eine Million Minuten in Germany ($13.3m).

Korea launch boosts ‘Kung Fu Panda 4’

Universal’s release of DreamWorks Animation’s Kung Fu Panda 4 was boosted at the weekend by the film’s arrival in its latest key market, South Korea, launching with an estimated $6.1m including Wednesday previews, coinciding with the election day national holiday. The Wednesday gross of $2.9m represented a 62% market share, and delivered the biggest opening day of the year (beating local hit Exhuma), and the second-biggest opening day ever for an animated film (behind Disney’s Frozen 2).

Kung Fu Panda 4 also landed in United Arab Emirates, delivering an estimated $1.6m, plus in Saudi Arabia and other Middle East markets, achieving $2.3m combined.

Kung Fu Panda 4 grossed an estimated $31.4m globally at the weekend, dropping 29% in North America and 39% in international holdover markets.

The film’s $452.6m total sees it now 87% of the way to matching the $521.1m worldwide total achieved by Kung Fu Panda 3 in 2016. Kung Fu Panda 4 has further to go to catch the original Kung Fu Panda ($632.1m worldwide in 2008) and Kung Fu Panda 2 ($665.7m in 2011). The new film does not have the advantage of releasing in Russia (where, for example, Kung Fu Panda 3 grossed $13.9m according to Box Office Mojo). China is also much softer this time around: Kung Fu Panda 4 has so far grossed $44.9m there, but it’s chasing a Chinese total of $154.3m for Kung Fu Panda 3.

‘Detective Conan’ sequel makes $22m start

Landing in fourth place in the worldwide weekend chart, Toho’s Detective Conan: The Million Dollar Pentagram has debuted with $21.8m. The Japanese anime is the 27th film in the Detective Conan (aka Case Closed) series, which began in 1997 with The Time Bombed Skyscraper.

The films are based on the manga series by Gosha Aoyama, but each has an original story. The latest film is directed by Chika Nagoka, who also directed two of the previous instalments.

Detective Conan: The Million Dollar Pentagram is one of two Japanese animated films in the weekend global top 10 – joining Studio Ghibli’s The Boy And The Heron, which is currently in its second week of release in China. The Oscar-winning animation added another $12.4m at the weekend, taking the Chinese total to $93.8m (according to Artisan Gateway) and the global tally to $294.2m.

‘Back To Black’ powered by UK launch

Sam Taylor-Johnson’s Amy Winehouse film Back To Black launched in its home market UK/Ireland at the weekend, plus also select international territories including 28 handled by Universal Pictures International.

Numbers are still being collated, but Studiocanal estimates $3.5m for UK/Ireland, and Numero has reported Au$771,000 (US$500,000) for Australia. Universal estimates $991,000 for its markets, led by $342,000 in Mexico.

Screen International will report on the UK/Ireland result in more detail later this morning.