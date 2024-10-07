UK actors Ruth Wilson, Vicky McClure and producer Joy Gharoro-Akpojotor will be among the speakers at the inaugural Global Screen Creators Summit organised by The Writers Lab UK & Ireland, a development and marketplace programme for women and non-binary screenwriters aged over 40 years old.

The ‘Write Produce Connect’ Summit will introduce screenwriters, who participated in the European and UK lab programmes, to industry executives through panels and pitch meetings.

Further speakers include Kaos showrunner Charlie Covell; author Anne-Marie Imafidon; Katherine Butler, Sky Studios’ director of commissioning drama; David Kimbangi, Film4 senior commissioning executive; Rocks producer Ameenah Ayub Allen; and Element Pictures producer Chelsea Morgan Hoffmann.

The invite-only event takes place October 30-November 8 in London and is open online to members of Women in Film and TV.

It is produced in partnership with Content London, Lee & Thompson, Women in Film & TV (WFTV UK and WIFT Ireland) and Drehbuchforum Wien (Screenwriters Forum Vienna). It is supported by Sony Pictures Television, Gaumont, Screen Scotland, All3Media International, ORF, The Austrian Film Institute, and 5 Acts Productions.

The Writers Lab launched in 2015 with a US edition, expanding to the UK in 2021, and Europe in 2022. It matches writers with leading film and TV industry advisors as they develop their projects over a period of six months.