SAG-AFTRA has posted the entire 129-page tentative TV and theatrical deal on its website, making it available to members earlier than usual in the ratification process amid vocal criticism from two prominent members.

“As you may know, traditionally SAG-AFTRA contract ratification votes rely on our detailed summaries of the new agreement, as the drafting of a formal memorandum of agreement (MOA) usually takes many weeks,” Duncan Crabtree-Ireland, the union’s national executive director and chief negotiator, wrote on Friday (November 24). “However, for this historic deal some members have asked to review the full draft MOA during the ratification voting period.”

The formal MOA addresses in detail every element of the proposed three-year contract with studio and streamer members of the Alliance Of Motion Picture And Television Producers (AMPTP).

Members have until the end of December 5 to vote on whether or not to ratify. If approved, the new contract will run from November 9 of this year through June 30, 2026.

It comes after a 118-day work stoppage that, in tandem with the Writers Guild of America strike which it overlapped for around 10 weeks, brought Hollywood studio and streamer production to its knees.

The strike ended on November 9 after SAG-AFTRA reached the tentative deal with AMPTP that brought compounded minimum rate increases of 7%-4%-3.5%, AI protections including the requirement for informed consent and fair compensation for the creation and use of digital replicas of performers, and a streaming bonus involving a new fund to compensate performers for streaming exhibition in additional to traditional residuals.

Union president Fran Drescher and Crabtree-Ireland hailed the tentative deal for bringing more than $1bn in new compensation and benefit plan funding, including an additional $317.2m to the benefit plans.

However two members in particular have been vocal in their opposition to the tentative deal.

Justine Bateman has said on a number of occasions that the AI protections do not go far enough.

Last week Matthew Modine, who ran for SAG-AFTRA president in the last two elections and was one of nine board members to vote against the tentative agreement, issued a statement outlining his concerns over the proposed AI guardrails.

“I cannot endorse a contract that compromises the independence and financial futures of the performers,” said Modine, adding later: “Consent means surrendering your physical and vocal identity to an employer. A Faustian bargain. If this contract is ratified, every contract moving forward may require, as a condition of employment, members to consent to the use of artificial intelligence as defined by an employer.”

The full cover letter from Duncan Crabtree-Ireland to members appears below.