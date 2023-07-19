SAG-AFTRA has provided interim agreements to a further six independent productions after announcing an initial 39 on Tuesday including Sam Raimi horror Don’t Move and The Watchers, which has been shooting in Ireland.

Capstone is financing and Capstone Global handling world sales on Don’t Move, which is scheduled to wrap production in Bulgaria on Friday and centres on a killer who injects a grieving woman with a paralysing agent, leaving the woman little time to escape before her body shuts down.

Kelsey Asbile (Yellowstone), Finn Whitlrock (American Horror Story) and Daniel Francis from Small Axe and Bridgerton S.3 star.

Adam Schindler and Brian Netto are co-directing the project from a script by T.J. Cimfel and David White, Raimi ‘s Raimi Productions, Christian Mercuri’s Capstone Studios and Alex Lebovici’s Hammerstone Studios are producing.

Another feature that will continue production is The Watchers, which had been Wicklow prior to its next stop in Galway. Ishana Night Shyamalan, daughter of M Night Shyamalan, makes her feature directorial debut on the film starring Dakota Fanning, Georgina Campbell and Ireland-born Olwen Fouéré.

Production companies are Blinding Edge Pictures, Inimitable Pictures and Warner Bros Discovery-owned New Line Cinema. Element Pictures is the Irish production company on the project

Screen is seeking guidance from SAG-AFTRA on how a production can go ahead with New Line, a struck company

The six productions announced today appear below:

Title / signatory name / date of authorisation

Don’t Move Dont Move UT LLC 7/18/2023

Isaac Isaac Productions LLC 7/18/2023

Mother, May I? MMI Film LLC 7/18/2023

Sight Unseen (23/24) Sight Unseen S1 Productions BC Inc. Sight Unseen S1 Productions BC Inc. 7/18/2023

Untitled Rebuilding Project Crowded Table LLC 7/18/2023 00556977

The Watchers Hunched Lady Productions LLC 7/18/2023.