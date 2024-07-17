US director Michael Tyburski’s Turn Me On, starring Bel Powley and Nick Robinson, about a society where human emotion has been eradicated by a daily pill, is one of 10 first and second features selected for the New Directors competition at the San Sebastian International Film Festival (SSIFF, September 20-28).

The strand will open with Antón Álvarez’s La Guitarra Flamenca De Yerai Cortes, a documentary about the director’s journey recording an album with a renowned flamenco artist.

Among the other titles is Koya Kamura’s debut Winter In Sokcho, a drama set in a seaside village in South Korea and starring Bella Kim and Roschdy Zem.

From Thailand comes Sivaroj Kongsakul’s second feature Regretfully At Dawn about an ex-veteran living with his niece in a small province outside of Bangkok.

The winning film receives a €50,000 prize which is divided between the director and the Spanish distributor.

The line-up includes six first films and four second films, all of which are also eligible for the festival’s main competition prizes.

SSIFF New Directors 2024

La Guitarra Flamenca De Yerai Cortes (Sp) - opening film

Dir. Antón Álvarez

Azken Erromantikoak (Sp)

Dir. David Pérez Sañudo

In The Name Of Blood (Geo)

Dir. Akaki Popkhadze

Gulizar (Turk-Kos)

Dir. Belkis Bayrak

Winter In Sokcho (Fr-S Kor)

Dir. Koya Kamura

The Arrival Of The Son (Sp-Arg)

Dir. Celia Atan, Valeria Pivato

Where The Silence Passes (Sp)

Dir. Sandra Romero

Regretfully At Dawn (Thai)

Dir. Sivaroj Kongsakul

Stars And The Moon (China)

Dir. Yongkang Tang

Turn Me On (US)

Dir. Michael Tyburski