Hayao Miyazaki’s The Boy And The Heron will open the 71st edition of the San Sebastian Festival.

The European premiere of the Studio Ghibli animation will play out of competition on September 22, after the opening gala.

It is the fourth time Miyazaki has appeared at the festival, following Spirited Away, Ponyo on the Cliff by the Sea and The Wind Rises, but the first time in official selection.

The film, a major box office success in Japan last month, will also play at Toronto on September 7.

The hand-drawn drama was written and directed by Studio Ghibli co-founder Miyazaki as his first feature since 2013 Oscar nominee The Wind Rises. It features a musical score from Miyazaki’s long-time collaborator Joe Hisaishi.