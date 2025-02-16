Belgium producer Bart Van Langendonck of Savage Film is joining forces with Peter De Maegd of Potemkino to develop and produce a slate of international film and TV co-productions, as well as a slate of majority-Flemish feature films

Potemkino’s slate includes new projects with directors including Mike Figgis, Michael Roskam, Helena Dalemans, Tom Barman, and Dick Maas.

Van Langendonck has sold his shares in his company, Savage Film, to Eyeworks Belgium, owned by Warner Group. Savage is the Belgian co-producer of Berlin Competition contender Reflection In A Dead Diamond by Hélène Cattet and Bruno Forzani and has earlier credits including Roskam’s 2011 film, the Oscar- nominated Bullhead.

Van Langendonck remains a minority coproducer on Roskam’s La Faux Soir, lead produced by Frakas, and will remain a producer on a part-time basis for Savage until the end of the year.

Savage’s ongoing titles including Pieter-Jan De Pue’s documentary Four Brothers, which is aiming for a festival launch later this year.