Scotland-set survival horror Mercy Falls, starring Outlander’s Lauren Lyle, is getting a UK theatrical release courtesy of 108 Media’s newly-created film distribution label, Bingo Films.

Bingo Films will release the film in UK cinemas from September 1. Priscilla Ross Smith’s France-US sales outfit The Coven represents sales on the project, which has also sold to Bingo Films for Japan and Great Movies for Latin America. It is currently available in North America on streaming platform Tubi.

Mercy Falls is directed by Scottish filmmaker Ryan Hendrick, and follows a group of friends who set off into the Scottish Highlands in search of a long lost cabin. Their trip turns into a nightmare when a fatal accident leads to suspicion, betrayal and murder.

Cast includes Lyle’s fellow Outlander star Gilly Gilchrist, alongside Nicolette McKeown, Layla Kirk, James Watterson, Joe Rising and Eoin Sweeney.

The screenplay is by Hendrick and Meliá Grasska, and it is produced by David Newman through Magic Monkey Films. It was financed by Magic Monkey Films, Moonglass Music and Apollo Informal Investments.

Hendrick’s previous credits include 2020 romantic comedy Lost At Christmas. He said: “Mercy Falls is not your typical horror film. It combines elements of mystery, drama and psychological thriller to create a tense and atmospheric story that will keep you guessing until the end. The film also showcases the stunning scenery of the Scottish Highlands, adding to the sense of isolation and dread that the characters experience.”

Ross Smith added: “The film’s beautiful cinematography really screams to be seen in a theatre, and we are thrilled to have the talents realised on the big screen. The vastness of the terrain combined with the raw talent of Lyle begets a stunning picture.”