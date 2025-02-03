Screen’s February 4 awards edition includes in conversation interviews with Ralph Fiennes and Edward Berger for Conclave; Kneecap director and co-star Rich Peppiatt and J.J. Ó Dochartaigh; and the casting directors behind Anora, The Apprentice, A Complete Unknown and more.



The issue also features the latest instalment of Screen’s ’Awards Whispers’, as anonymous voters weigh in on the nominations, as well as a focus on the dialect and voice coaches who helped some of this year’s nominated actors.