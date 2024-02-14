Screen International will be making its presence felt at the 2024 Berlin International Film Festival.

Our on-the-ground team will be publishing six print editions, running February 15-20, featuring the latest market news, world exclusive announcements, industry analysis, interviews and reviews. The dailies will be available to pick up from the Gropius Bau and all major hotels.

Screendaily.com will feature up-to-the-minute coverage of the festival and market, with our daily Berlin newsletters running until the end of the festival. Users can register here to receive our Berlin newsletters and breaking news alerts.

Once again, seven internationally renowned critics will take part in Screen’s Berlin jury grid which assesses all the competition titles. The grid will run in each daily edition, and online until the end of the festival. Screen’s reviews team, overseen by Fionnuala Halligan, will provide comprehensive reviews coverage of the festival.

Events

Screen International is a media partner for the following panels at Berlin this year:

UniJapan new directors Q&A, CinemaxX Lounge – February 17, 9.30-11.30am

EFM Startups pitching moderated by Screen’s European editor Tim Dams, Documentation centre - February 18, 3-4pm

International tipping point for Saudi filmmaking moderated by Screen’s international news editor Michael Rosser - February 18, 3pm

Screen is also a media partner for the following events: European Film Commissions Network location award ceremony; the Hong Kong Night networking reception and the Pusha evening reception.

