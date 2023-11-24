Screen International is hosting a series of online FYC screenings focused on the 2023-24 awards campaign.

For a fourth year, Screen is partnering with Archipel Market, a film market platform powered by Cascade8, enabling industry professionals to interact and replicate film market activities online, all year round.

Find out more about the titles:

Traces – Croatia (Dubravka Turic)

Traces premiered at Warsaw and secured three technical prizes at Pula Film Festival. It marks the feature directorial debut of Dubravka Turic, whose short Cherries played Cannes in 2017 and whose Belladonna won the main award in Venice’s Horizons Shorts section in 2015. The follows young scientist Ana who struggles with an identity crisis, being the last member of a once large family after the death of her father.

Screening date: Dec 4

Thunder – Switzerland (Carmen Jaquier)

Premiered in the Platform strand of last year’s Toronto film festival. Set in 1900, it follows a 17-year-old girl who is preparing to take her vows at a nunnery when she is summoned home after the mysterious death of her sister. On her return, she begins to rebel against the strictures of village life. It marks the feature directorial debut of Jaquier, whose short diploma film The Girls’ Grave won the Silver Leopard at Locarno in 2011. Screening date: Dec 5

2018 – India (Jude Anthany Joseph)

This Malayalam-language survival drama is based around the floods that struck Kerala in 2018 and stars Tovino Thomas, Kunchacko Boban and Asif Ali. It became the highest grossing Malayalam film of all time in May.

Screening date: Dec 7

Sign up form