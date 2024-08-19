Screen International, in association with Screen Scotland, has revealed the line-up for the second edition of its Rising Stars Scotland talent spotlight.

The biannual programme started in 2022 and aims to identify and promote the next generation of Scottish filmmakers and actors to the international industry.

Rising Stars Scotland is a joint initiative from Screen Scotland and Screen International, and is an offshoot of Screen’s UK & Ireland Stars of Tomorrow showcase.

The line-up features 10 up-and-coming actors, writers, writer-directors and producers who are on the verge of their first major professional breakthrough. All those selected are either originally from or currently living in Scotland.

Read more about each Rising Star below:

The Rising Stars were unveiled at an event last night (Sunday, August 18) at The Port Of Leith Distillery during the Edinburgh International Film Festival.

Screen Scotland has committed to help the selected talents by offering advice and professional development over the following 12 months. Support will focus on connecting talent to relevant industry figures and key decision-makers, to elevate the Stars’ international profile and progress career objectives.

The Rising Stars also met with Slow West director John Maclean (a former Screen Star of Tomorrow from 2011), who shared his advice on actor auditions, career sustainability and more.

The selection was made by Screen’s executive editor, reviews and new talent Fionnuala Halligan.

Halligan said: “I am so proud to see Rising Stars Scotland reach its second iteration. The biannual talent showcase was conceived with Screen Scotland in 2022 to capture the full force of Scottish talent outside Screen International’s annual UK & Ireland Stars of Tomorrow programme. Well, they’re still blowing up a gale in Scotland.

“A production boom means Scottish stars have a natural home to ply their trade, too. Everything a rising talent could need or want is now on their doorstep, and the indigenous industry will benefit from it.”

Isabel Davis, executive director at Screen Scotland, added: “We’re delighted to support Rising Stars and to celebrate the deep pool of talent here in Scotland. Edinburgh in August is the place to be for talent discovery and creative connections. Congratulations to all the Rising Stars and we look forward to supporting them on their journeys to ever greater things.”

Profiles by: Stuart Kemp, Mark Salisbury