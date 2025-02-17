The sustained snowfall in Berlin reflected a cool but steady first half of EFM 2025, defined largely by a shortfall in must-have big packages.

Amid reduced buyer presence, particularly from Asia, and with many buyers leaving on Sunday, the EFM has mostly been used by sellers to round off sales on pre-existing slates.

One big talking point is whether the new Berlinale and EFM leadership can bring back bigger sales titles and craft a heavyweight festival selection extending into the second week to lure back attendees who fly to London for the Baftas mid-festival.

Festival director Tricia Tuttle’s first programme has been viewed as heavily arthouse with limited commercial appeal. One executive praised her “calm, almost rock star” presence, and wise heads say it will take three years before she can comprehensively impose her vision on the Berlinale.

Berlinale Pro and market head Tanja Meissner’s first edition tweaks like the EFM distribution award and Innovation Hub have been welcomed. The Gropius Bau was bustling through Sunday. Elsewhere, not so much.

“The halls and the lobbies of the hotels don’t feel as crowded,” said Bankside managing director Stephen Kelliher, who reported a strong response to Sundance titles Brides and Rabbit Trap, as well as Berlinale Special Gala selection Koln 75. “That said – it’s still a busy market.”

Berlin-based M-Appeal has sold Huo Meng’s Chinese Competition drama Living The Land in Spain (Avalon), Portugal (Leopardo Filmes) and Norway (Fidalgo). Managing director Maren Kroymann reported a “great” EFM, closing a “raft of deals” on a slate that included Competition title Dreams (Sex Love) and Panorama entry Night Stage.

Mister Smith noted a positive response from market screenings of romantic comedy The Threesome and horror The Dangerous Animals, while Film Constellation is closing pre-sales on horror Fear The Rider, and said first offers were coming in for Plan B’s Panorama premiere Olmo. LevelK CEO Tine Klint reported a good response to “films which are clear in genre and audience” and cited Dancing Queen In Hollywood and Finnish love comedy Sudden Outbursts Of Emotions as top sellers. TrustNordisk was busy with Kraken and The Last Viking.

As previously reported, the three US packages in a field otherwise diminished by the disruption caused by the LA wildfires were: Lena Dunham’s romantic comedy Good Sex to star Natalie Portman; Ke Huy Quan horror Bad Boy; and Sundance horror hit Together, which is understood to have attracted a handful of top-tier UK distributors amid interest from international buyers.