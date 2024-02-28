SF Studios is launching a film production of crime novel Adam’s Heir, from actress-turned-novelist Sofie Lassen-Kahlke.

Nordic studio SF has acquired rights to the film adaptation of the book, with Marcella Dichmann, film manager and producer at SF Studios, to produce the film.

SF has begun the process of finding a writer and director and cast for the feature.

Adam’s Heir (Danish title: Adam’s arv) was published by Politikens Forlag in November 2023, selling over 20,000 copies to date.

It will be presented at next month’s London Book Fair, a trade event for the international publishing industry.

Adam’s Heir follows divorced lawyer Ursula Madsen, whose past returns to haunt her when her childhood sweetheart is found unconscious after a suspicious fall at his manor.

SF Studios acquired the title following “tough competition”, said Dichmann. “Sofie has created a both seductive and dramatic story, in which the reader is quickly absorbed.”

Danish actress Lassen-Kahlke made her screen debut in 1993 family film The Rascal, before appearing in multiple children’s films in the 1990s. She broke out with Tomas Villum Jensen’s 1999 romantic comedy Love at First Hiccup; and in 2021, published her first book Ramt – 39 stories about turning 40.