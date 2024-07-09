Universal Pictures has set a July 1 2026 release date for DreamWorks Animation’s Shrek 5 featuring original cast members Mike Myers, Eddie Murphy, and Cameron Diaz.

The date announcement gives the celebrated animation franchise a five-day July Fourth US holiday weekend launchpad and marks the first entry in the 23-year-old series since Shrek Forever After came out in 2010.

Myers voices the eponymous green ogre, while Diaz, who has returning to acting after a long lay-off, plays his love Fiona, and Murphy is Shrek’s sidekick, Donkey.

The studio revealed the news on social media. It follows recent comments by Murphy during the press tour for Netflix’s Beverley Hill Cop: Axel F, when he said he had already recorded lines for the upcoming feature and anticipated a Donkey spin-off, à la Puss In Boots.

Shrek 5 will be directed by Walt Dohrn of the Trolls franchise, who worked on the second and third films as a writer and artist, and served as head of story on the fourth film. Brad Ableson, who directed Minions: The Rise Of Gru, is co-director.

Shrek Forever After producer Gina Shay returns as producer alongside Illumination CEO Chris Meledandri.

The four Shrek films have earned $2.9bn worldwide collectively.