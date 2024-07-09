Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) has announced five features that will receive their world premieres at the upcoming festival in September, including Ron Howard’s survival thriller Eden and We Live In Time starring Florence Pugh and Andrew Garfield.

The roster includes Anderson .Paak’s dramatic comedy K-POPS based on his life; Sophie Deraspe’s Shepherds, about a young advertising executive who trades in his Montreal life to become a shepherd in France; and Reema Kagti’s Superboys Of Malegaon based on the life of Nasir Shaikh, an amateur filmmaker from India, which looks at what happens when filmmaking and friendships collide.

Imagine Entertainment’s Eden stars Jude Law, Ana de Armas and Sydney Sweeney and is based on actual events and explores the lengths people will go to in pursuit of a better life. Halifax-born Noah Pink wrote the screenplay. AGC International sold multiple territories in Cannes.

Brooklyn director John Crowley directed Film4-backed We Live In Time, in which a couple fall in love after a chance encounter, build a home, start a family, and face difficult truths.

Anita Lee, TIFF chief programming officer, said, “We have a Canada/France co-production set in the French Alps, directed by a French Canadian auteur; a Seoul-set comedic debut from musician Anderson .Paak; a Bollywood glimpse into the vibrant film industry of Malegaon, India; a London-set love story starring Florence Pugh from an Irish director; and a highly original survival thriller that takes us to the Galapagos Islands from Ron Howard.”

Film details (in alphabetical order):

Eden (US)

Dir. Ron Howard

Gala

AGC Studios represents sales

K-POPS (US)

Dir. Anderson .Paak

Special Presentation

WME Independent represents sales

Shepherds (Can-Fr)

Dir. Sophie Deraspe

Special Presentation

DCP, micro_scope, Avenue B Productions, Maison 4:3, Pyramide International

Superboys Of Malegaon (India)

Dir. Reema Kagti

Gala

Amazon MGM Studios

We Live In Time (UK-France)

Dir. John Crowley

Special Presentation

Sphere Films / StudioCanal

Further festival details will be announced in the coming weeks and the full schedule will be unveiled on August 13.

TIFF runs September 5-15.