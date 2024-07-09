Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) has announced five features that will receive their world premieres at the upcoming festival in September, including Ron Howard’s survival thriller Eden and We Live In Time starring Florence Pugh and Andrew Garfield.
The roster includes Anderson .Paak’s dramatic comedy K-POPS based on his life; Sophie Deraspe’s Shepherds, about a young advertising executive who trades in his Montreal life to become a shepherd in France; and Reema Kagti’s Superboys Of Malegaon based on the life of Nasir Shaikh, an amateur filmmaker from India, which looks at what happens when filmmaking and friendships collide.
Imagine Entertainment’s Eden stars Jude Law, Ana de Armas and Sydney Sweeney and is based on actual events and explores the lengths people will go to in pursuit of a better life. Halifax-born Noah Pink wrote the screenplay. AGC International sold multiple territories in Cannes.
Brooklyn director John Crowley directed Film4-backed We Live In Time, in which a couple fall in love after a chance encounter, build a home, start a family, and face difficult truths.
Anita Lee, TIFF chief programming officer, said, “We have a Canada/France co-production set in the French Alps, directed by a French Canadian auteur; a Seoul-set comedic debut from musician Anderson .Paak; a Bollywood glimpse into the vibrant film industry of Malegaon, India; a London-set love story starring Florence Pugh from an Irish director; and a highly original survival thriller that takes us to the Galapagos Islands from Ron Howard.”
Film details (in alphabetical order):
Eden (US)
Dir. Ron Howard
Gala
AGC Studios represents sales
K-POPS (US)
Dir. Anderson .Paak
Special Presentation
WME Independent represents sales
Shepherds (Can-Fr)
Dir. Sophie Deraspe
Special Presentation
DCP, micro_scope, Avenue B Productions, Maison 4:3, Pyramide International
Superboys Of Malegaon (India)
Dir. Reema Kagti
Gala
Amazon MGM Studios
We Live In Time (UK-France)
Dir. John Crowley
Special Presentation
Sphere Films / StudioCanal
Further festival details will be announced in the coming weeks and the full schedule will be unveiled on August 13.
TIFF runs September 5-15.
No comments yet