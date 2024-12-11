Shudder has acquired North America, UK, and Australia & New Zealand to Sundance Midnight opening selection The Ugly Stepsister.

Norwegian writer-director Emilie Blichfeldt’s feature directorial debut stars Lea Myren, Thea Sofie Loch Næss, and Ane Dahl Torp in a twist on the Cinderella story that follows Elvira as she prepares to earn the prince’s affection at any cost.

Maria Ekerhovd produced for Mer Film. Co-producers are Lizette Jonjic for Zentropa Sweden, Mariusz Włodarski for Poland’s Lava Films, Theis Nørgaard for Denmark’s Motor, Zefyr and Film i Väst.

Support comes from the Norwegian Film Institute, the Polish Production Incentive and the Polish Film Institute, the Swedish Film Institute, the Danish Film Institute, Eurimages, DR, Nordisk Film & Tv Fond, Vestnorsk Filmsenter.

Emily Gotto negotiated the deal on behalf of Shudder with Alexandre Moreau, head of sales at Memento International, on behalf of the filmmakers.

The Ugly Stepsister will debut on Shudder in 2025.