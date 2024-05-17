The UK’s Screenbound has locked in a slew of deals on its slate, including Austin Jennings’ former Yugoslavia-set horror Eight Eyes, that’s been picked up for Shudder in North America and Donau Film in Germany.

Slaughterhouse 2 has pre-sold to Latin America (Encrypta), while Of Things Past starring Tara Reid and sci-fi western Showdown In Yesteryear have gone to Latin America (Encrypta) and North America (Lion Heart Distribution).

Further sales include Voodoo Macbeth, snapped up by Lightyear Entertainment for North America, KIP International for ex-Yugoslavia and Encrypta for Latin America. Encrypta has also picked up teen drama Listen.