Sideshow and Janus Films have acquired all North American rights to Payal Kapadia’s All We Imagine As Light, the first Indian film to screen in Cannes Competition in 30 years.

Kapadia previously brought her documentary A Night Of Knowing Nothing to Directors’ Fortnight, where she won the L’Œil d’Or for Best Documentary in 2021.

Kani Kusruti, Divya Prabha, Chhaya Kadam, Hridhu Haroon and Azees Nedumangad star in the Mumbai-set story of a nurse and her roommate who take a road trip to a beach town.

Sideshow and Janus Films plan a theatrical release after negotiating the deal with Luxbox on behalf of the filmmakers.

The producers are Thomas Hakim and Julien Graff. All We Imagine As Light is a production of France’s Petit Chaos with co-producers including India’s Chalk & Cheese, France’s Arte France Cinéma, the Netherlands’ Baldr Film, India’s Another Birth, Luxembourg’s Les Films Fauves, and Italy’s Pulpa Film.

Sideshow and Janus Films said, “The 2024 Cannes Film Festival will be remembered for confirming Payal Kapadia as one of the most exciting filmmakers working in the world today.”