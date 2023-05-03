UK sales, production and distribution outfit Signature Entertainment has boarded global sales for Second World War spy thriller The Partisan, with a cast including French-Polish Vikings star Morgane Polański and A Clockwork Orange actor Malcolm McDowell.

Sales are launching at this month’s Cannes.

UK filmmaker James Marquand directs. His previous credits include Edinburgh International Film Festival premiere Dead Man’s Cards.

The title, currently in production in France, is Inspired by the true story of Krystyna Skarbek (Polański), a Polish spy working for the British behind enemy lines during the Second World War. After a betrayal, she is compromised in Warsaw and finds herself in a murky world of treachery.

Robert Chadaj, Matthew Whyte and Krystian Kozlowski produce. Further cast includes Frederick Schmidt, Agata Kulesza and Ingvar Sigurdsson.

Signature’s director of international Andrew Nerger said: “The incredible true story of Krystyna Skarbek and her heroic exploits during the war is so gripping, we were surprised that her tale had never been told cinematically before. James Marquand’s terrific script held us from the first moment and never let us go. We are excited for audiences around the world to discover her story and learn more about one of Poland’s greatest war heroes.”