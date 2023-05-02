The Writers Guild of Great Britain (WGGB) has warned its members not to work on US shows during the strike called by the Writers Guild of America (WGA).

The Guild advised its members and all UK writers that they may be barred by the WGA from future membership if they work on US shows.

Any screenwriter who works in the US has, in effect, to be a member of the WGA. As a result, the WGGB warned its members: “If you break the WGA strike by taking work in the US jurisdiction for the duration of the strike, you risk being blacklisted by the WGA which could seriously damage your long-term career.”

It drew its members’ attention to Rule 13 of the WGA’s strike rules. This acknowledges that the WGA does not have the authority to discipline non-members for strikebreaking or ‘scab writing.’ However, it does say that the Guild “can and will” bar that writer from ever being a member of the WGA.

The WGGB is supportive of the WGA’s actions, having passed a motion in April showing solidarity with the US Guild and its members.

The WGGB is also a member of the International Affiliation of Writers Guilds (IAWG), which commits it to ensuring that its members do not work in jurisdictions where there are strikes.

The WGGB has also issued guidance about the strike and its implications for UK members on its website.

It says it is still awaiting clarification on how UK subsidiaries of US streamers, such as Netflix, Disney+, Amazon Prime Video, will be viewed by the WGA in terms of ‘struck’ work.

WGGB Chair Lisa Holdsworth said: “We continue to show our solidarity with our sister union and their members in the US as they embark on industrial action to secure fair pay, decent working conditions and to gain their rightful share in the future financial successes of their work.

“We know that strike action is a last resort and one that requires individual sacrifice. The resounding majority of WGA members who voted for this action have shown the collective strength of their feeling and their resolve to stand firm on issues that affect writers the world over.”