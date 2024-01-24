Virginia Gilbert’s sophomore feature Reawakening, starring Jared Harris, Juliet Stevenson and The Crown’s Erin Doherty, has been picked up for UK-Ireland release by Signature Entertainment.

The psychological thriller is sold by UK outfit WestEnd Films and set to have its world premiere at Dublin International Film Festival (DIFF) in February.

It follows the story of a couple who have lived in an agonising limbo of grief and guilt for the past 10 years after their only child ran away from home. When she returns, now aged 24, tensions resurface, and suspicions are raised.

The feature is a co-production between US outfit Little Light Film Productions and the UK’s Rustle Up Productions.

Gilbert was a Screen Star of Tomorrow in 2008. Her debut feature was 2013 Edinburgh premiere A Long Way Home, starring Natalie Dormer.

“We were impressed with the emotionally piercing film that Virginia has made, and the high calibre of acting talent including Jared Harris, Juliet Stevenson and Erin Doherty,” said Signature’s acquisitions and development manager Katie Wilkinson, who negotiated the deal with WestEnd Films.