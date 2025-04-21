Ryan Coogler’s Sinners starring Michael B. Jordan opened top of the charts in North America on a confirmed $48m over Easter weekend, $2.4m higher than initial estimates from Warner Bros.

The period vampire tale about two brothers who escape their past and return to their Mississippi hometown knocked stablemate A Minecraft Movie off its number one perch, arriving in 3,308 sites on the back of excellent reviews including an unprecedented “A” CinemaScore for a horror film. It reportedly cost $90m to make, excluding marketing.

This was the biggest debut by an original film since Jordan Peele’s Us opened on $71.1m in 2019. The genre feature shot on Imax cameras and earned $9.1m to become Imax’s biggest North American horror debut, with the format claiming 19% of the film’s box office.

Factoring in A Minecraft Movie, Easter weekend saw Warner Bros become the first studio to have two films gross more than $40m in the same weekend since 2009 as the pair claimed 64% market share of weekend box office.

In its third session family smash A Minecraft Movie added $40.5m for $343.8m from 4,032 locations, down on weekend estimates of $41.3m for $344.6m.

The Warner Bros salvo has returned box office to the black, with year-to-date leading the comparable portion of 2024 by around 5.3% based on Sunday data from Comscore. The weekend also relieves pressure on studio co-heads Mike De Luca and Pam Abdy after weeks of speculation over their futures following disappointing Q1 releases of Mickey 17 and The Alto Knights.