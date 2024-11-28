Disney has appointed Sky’s UK and Ireland finance chief Karl Holmes to oversee streamer Disney+ in EMEA.

Holmes will join the US giant in January as senior vice-president, direct-to-consumer and general manager of Disney+ for the territory, replacing Luke Bradley-Jones who stood down earlier this year to join The Economist.

In his London-based role, Holmes will assume responsibility for the Disney+ business across EMEA, leading the regional team. He will report to both Jan Koeppen, president, The Walt Disney Company EMEA, and Joe Earley, president, direct-to-consumer, Disney Entertainment.

Holmes brings over 15 years’ experience in the media field having previously served as chief financial officer of 21st Century Fox and as a board member for Tata Sky.

Most recently, he spent a decade at pay-TV giant Sky, holding myriad roles including CFO of UK&I, chief operating officer of Europe and chief consumer revenue officer UK before taking up his current position of chief financial officer of UK&I and group chief data officer 18 months ago.

Koeppen said: “Karl has a proven track record for building long-term success in consumer-facing businesses and I know under his leadership the team will flourish.”

This article first appreared in Screen’s sister title Broadcast.