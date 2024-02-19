In its second major acquisition of EFM, Sony has picked up international rights to Materialist, Celine Song’s follow-up to her Oscar-nominated Past Lives.

A24 will handle the US release of the film, which is understood to be a romantic comedy centred on a matchmaker set in New York.

Dakota Johnson, Chris Evans and Pedro Pascal are believed to be in talks to star.

Song will write, direct and produce alongside 2AM and Killer Films.

Sony Pictures’ Joe Matukewicz, president, worldwide acquisitions, and his team Virginia Longmuir, EVP, business affairs, Katie Anderson, VP, worldwide acquisitions, Elan Kovo, VP business development, brought the package to the studio.

The deal negotiated with A24 excludes Russia, China, and Japan.

Earlier in the market Sony acquired worldwide rights to the Margot Robbie and Colin Farrell fantasy romance A Big Bold Beautiful Journey to be directed by Kogonada.