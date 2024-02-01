Sony Pictures Classics has acquired North America and territories to Pedro Almodovar’s upcoming English-language debut The Room Next Door starring Julianne Moore, Tilda Swinton, and John Turturro.

Almodóvar’s El Deseo has earmarked a March production start in New York and Madrid. SPC also acquired the feature for the Middle East, India, South Africa, Australia, and New Zealand.

The director described the film in a statement: “The Room Next Door is about a very imperfect mother and her resentful daughter, who live separate lives because of a profound misunderstanding. Ingrid (played by Julianne Moore), a friend of the mother, will become the custodian to mother and daughter’s pain and bitterness. Martha, the mother (played by Tilda Swinton), is a war correspondent and Ingrid is an auto fiction novelist.

“The film talks about the unlimited cruelty of wars, the two different ways these two writers have of approaching and writing about reality, also about death, and how friendship and sexual pleasure can be the best allies to deal with horror. It also talks about the pleasure of waking up to birds bringing a new day at a house built on a natural reserve in New England, where the two friends live an extraordinary and awkwardly sweet situation.”

Distributor and filmmaker have collaborated many times on films like the Oscar-nominated Parallel Mothers and short films Strange Way Of Life and The Human Voice, Almodóvar’s first English-language film which also starred Swinton.

Both Swinton and Moore have starred in several other films released by SPC, namely Orlando, Only Lovers Left Alive, Young Adam, Still Alice, and Safe.