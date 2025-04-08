Sony Pictures Classics has pushed back the US release of TIFF 2024 premiere Jane Austen Wrecked My Life by one week to May 23, with nationwide expansion scheduled for May 30.

Laura Piani’s French-language romantic comedy feature starring Camille Rutherford from Anatomy Of A Fall opened in France in January through Paname Distribution and has grossed more than $750,000, drawing more than 100,000 admissions.

Icon Film Distribution will distribute in the UK.

Pablo Pauly, Charlie Anson and Annabelle Lengronne round out the key cast on the story of a Paris bookseller who dreams of being a successful writer and gets caught up in a romantic triangle when she attends the Jane Austen Writers’ Residency in England. Gabrielle Dumon.

The Bureau Sales represents sales.