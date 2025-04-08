Screen International has unveiled the shortlist for the 2025 Global Production Awards, which celebrates outstanding and sustainable work in the world of film and TV production, locations and studios.

Among the companies shortlisted are Universal, Paramount, Netflix and Fremantle.

The awards will take place at the Cannes Film Festival on May 19, 2025, at a ceremony at Mademoiselle Gray Barrière. The event is invite-only, but you can register your interest here, and a member of the Global Productions Award team will be in touch if your registration is successful.

Judges for the third Global Production Awards include Jay Roewe, senior vice president at HBO; Valerie Guerette-Langlais, head of production tax and incentives at A24; and Veronica Sullivan, head of global production external affairs and state and local government at NBCUniversal. The judging panel was put together by specialist strategy consultancy Olsberg SPI.

The Global Production Awards are sponsored by On-Set Location Services (Silver Partner), Dallas Film Commission, South Side Studios (Category Partners), and Olsberg SPI (Supporting Partner).

Global Production Awards shortlist 2025

City of Film

Belfast, Northern Ireland (Northern Ireland Screen)

Gold Coast, Australia (Gold Coast Film Commission)

New York City, US (NYC Mayor’s Office of Media & Entertainment)

Sydney, Australia (Screen NSW)

Zagreb, Croatia (Zagreb Film Office)

Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Award

A Quiet Love (Curious North Productions, Ireland)

Blood Legacy (Gambit Films, South Africa)

Empowered (MirrorWater Entertainment, LLC, US)

Move Like An Awesome Animal (Final Pixel, UK)

Never Look Away (GFC Films, New Zealand)

Prior Informed Consent of Kaingáng People on Luz (Floresta, Brazil)

The Club That George Built (whynow Studios & TNT Sports, UK)

Economic & Social Impact

And Then Come The Nightjars (Finite Films & TV, UK)

Blood Legacy (Gambit Films, South Africa)

Māoriland Productions & Film Festival (Māoriland Charitable Trust, New Zealand)

Screen Berkshire (Screen Berkshire, UK)

Screen Canterbury Production Grant for We Were Dangerous for Piki Films (ChristchurchNZ, New Zealand)

Screen Industry Transferable Skills Training Program (Film Lauderdale/ Broward County Film Commission, US)

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon, Season 3 (Spanish Film Commission, Spain)

Young Irish Film Makers (Young Irish Film Makers, Ireland)

Emerging Location Award

Broward County, US (Film Lauderdale)

Canterbury, New Zealand (ChristchurchNZ)

County Wexford, Ireland (Screen Wexford)

El Paso, US (Commission)

Frøya, Norway (Midgard Film Commission Norway)

Missouri, US (Missouri Film Office)

The Åland Islands, Finland (Åland Film Commission)

Film Commission of the Year (City/region)

BC Film Commission at Creative BC, Canada

Savannah Regional Film Commission, US

NYC Mayor’s Office of Media & Entertainment, US

Sussex Film Office, UK

Vienna Film Commission, Austria

Film Commission of the Year (Country)

Ausfilm, Australia

New Zealand Film Commission

Northern Ireland Screen

Spain Film Commission

Impact Leadership Award

Adam Moysey, NBCUniversal

Babita Bahal, Fremantle

Bavi Yassin, Kurdistan Film Commission Slemani

Craig Gainsborough, Greenlit

Katie Bailiff, Women in Film & TV

Linn Rott, Evergreen Prisma, LAFC & the Department for Art and Culture Lower Austria

Zoe Ramushu, Wrapped

Location of the Year Award

Canterbury, Selwyn District, New Zealand (ChristchurchNZ)

Maraya, Saudi Arabia (Film AlUla)

Moab, US (Moab to Monument Valley Film Commission)

Ravenscourt Park Hospital, UK (Location Collective)

Schönbrunn Palace, Austria (Vienna Film Commission)

Outstanding Use of Locations

Horizon: An American Saga – Chapter 1 (Moab to Monument Valley Film Commission, US)

Norah (Film AlUla, Saudi Arabia)

Touch (Focus Features & Universal Pictures, US)

Studio of the Year

Cinespace Studios (Canada)

NFI Studios (Hungary)

Shinfield Studios, part of Shadowbox Studios (UK)

The Bottle Yard Studios (UK)

Vancouver Film Studios (Canada)

Sustainability Initiative Award

Evergreen Prisma (Evergreen Prisma, LAFC & the Department for Art and Culture Lower Austria, Austria)

Re-Set Programme (Garden Studios, UK)

Rolling Green (Quebec Film & Television Council, Canada)

StepUP – Sustainability Toolkit & E-learning Platform (Ecoprod, France)

Stories, Skill & Sustainability Strategy (Northern Ireland Screen, UK)

The Grid Project (Film London, UK)

TOHO Co & JERA Co’s Hydrogen Power Generation (TOT Studios, Japan)

Sustainable Production Award (Film)

Bridget Jones: Mad About The Boy (Universal Pictures, US)

Love Hurts (Universal Pictures, US)

Mean Girls (Paramount Pictures, US)

Wicked (Universal Pictures, US)

Sustainable Production Award (TV)

Awesome Animals And Mini Me (Three Arrows Media, Final Pixel & Sky Kids, UK)

Bridgerton (Netflix, US)

Lockerbie: A Search For Truth (Carnival Films, part of Universal International Studios, US)

Notruf Hafenkante (Letterbox Filmproduktion GmbH, Germany)

The Day Of The Jackal (Carnival Films, part of Universal International Studios, US)

