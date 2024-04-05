Sony’s Karate Kid legacy sequel, starring Ben Wang, Ralph Macchio and Jackie Chan, has started filming in Montreal, Canada, after a delay caused by by the SAG-AFTRA strikes.

Wang, best known for American Born Chinese, leads the new instalment, taking place on the US east coast, as a teen from China who finds two tough but wise mentors in Chan and Macchio.

UK director Jonathan Entwistle, whose credits include Netflix’s I Am Not Okay With This and The End of the F***ing World, posted a photo on Instagram confirming filming had begun. He directs from a screenplay by Rob Lieber. Karen Rosenfelt is producing.

Chan reprises his role from 2010’s The Karate Kid, the fifth film in the franchise.

Macchio returns as Daniel LaRusso, having starred in the original 1984 film as Brooklyn teen Daniel LaRusso who moves to Los Angeles and finds a martial arts mentor in local handyman Mr Miyagi, played by the late Pat Morita.

Macchio starred in three subsequent sequel films; the fourth featured Hillary Swank and the fifth starred Jaden Smith alongside Chan.

Joshua Jackson, Sadie Stanley, Ming-Na Wen, Aramis Knight, and Wyatt Oleff also co-star.

Macchio also stars in Cobra Kai, Netflix’s comedy-drama series spin-off of the franchise, alongside the original film’s William Zabka.

This story first appeared on our sister site KFTV.