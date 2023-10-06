The inaugural South International Series Festival has unveiled its industry programme which runs alongside its progamme of public screenings and events from October 6-12.

Based in the ancient port city of Cadiz, the festival launches today with an opening gala for refugee drama La Ley del Mar, starring Luis Tosar and Blanca Portillo, produced by Studio 60, RTVE and A punt. Some 45 series will play in the festival’s official selection in five different sections. Another 60 titles, spanning both fiction and non-fiction, will have previews and screenings.

The industry programme kicks off on October 9 with panels exploring the growth of Spanish language series and audiovisual industry, co-producing with the UK after Brexit, series production in Saudi Arabia, India and Africa through to sessions exploring AI, Screen tourism and female creators in series.

Speakers include Potboiler founder Gail Egan, Creative Scotland executive director Isabel Davies, Studiocanal’s Beatriz Campos, Movistar executive producer Susana Herreras, Atresmedia director of fiction Montse Garcia and Rubicon Global Media founder Chris Albrecht.

There are masterclasses from Oscar winning screening writer Armando Bo, The White Lotus composer Cristóbal Tapia de Veer and BAFTA winning director Guillem Morales.

The Industry programme is also screening previews of series that are still shooting or are in post production such as such as the second seasons of El Inmortal, En Busca de Cortés and El Marqués.

The South Series industry programme is being led by the festival’s head of programming and industry Carles Montiel.

The festival is hosting red-carpet premieres and talent appearances for scripted and non-scripted series alongside its industry events.