Refugee drama La Ley del Mar, starring Luis Tosar and Blanca Portillo, is to open the first edition of the South International Series Festival in Cádiz, which runs from October 6-12.

Some 45 series will play in the festival’s official selection in five different sections. Another 60 titles, spanning both fiction and non-fiction, will have previews and screenings.

See below for full line-up

Based on a true story, La Ley Del Mar is about the first European fishing boat that in 2006 rescued 51 sub-Saharan refugees adrift in the Mediterranean. The series is directed by Alberto Ruiz Rojo and written by Tatiana Rodríguez and Víctor Pedreira. It is produced by Studio60, RTVE and A punt.

The main fiction competition line up also includes Russell T Davies’ Nolly, starring Helena Bonham-Carter, the third season of RTVE’s Spanish drama Entrevías, Israeli 1942- set historical drama Carthago, Movistar Plus+ family and business drama Galgos and Canal+ drama Of Money and Blood which premiered at Venice Film Festival.

The competition line-up has dramas from South Korea (Monstrous) through to Norway (Power Play) and Italy (Anima Gemella). Five of the 11 fiction series in competition are from Spain which has enjoyed a boom in series production in recent years.

The non-fiction competition includes UK series The Man Who Stole the Scream, produced by Asif Kapadia, which tells the story of the 1994 theft of Edvard Munch’s The Scream. CNN Original series The Murdochs: Empire Of Influence also plays in competition.

The festival’s Gems section aims give a second chance to released series that are unknown to the general public. It includes Halt And Catch Fire, a US tech drama that tells the story of the birth of the computer and Internet era in the 1980s.

There will also be a focus on Andalucia, showcasing series, talent and the region’s audiovisual industry.

The Panorama section will include a showcase of African series and as well as upcoming series from Spain.

The UK is the guest country for the inaugural edition of the festival.

South Series is backed by the Junta de Andalucía through Spain’s Ministry of Tourism, Culture and Sports, and is supported by the City Council of Cádiz and has Mediaset España as media partner. Also collaborating in this first edition are Movistar Plus+, Canal Sur Radio and Television and the Unicaja Banking Foundation.

The line-up was unveiled in Madrid by festival director Joan Álvarez.

Official Section - Fiction

La Ley del Mar (Sp)

Prod: Studio60, RTVE and A punt

Nolly (UK)

Prod: Quay Street Productions, PBS Masterpiece in association with ITV Studios

Entrevías (Sp)

Prod: Mediaset España and Alea Media

Carthago (Is)

Prod: 24 Draft Studios

Galgos (Sp)

Prod: Movistar Plus+, Buendia Studios

Of Money and Blood (Fr)

Prod: Curiosa Films for Canal + France

Serrines, Madera de Actor (Sp)

Prod: Mediaset España and Producciones Mandarina

Power Play (Nor)

Prod: Motlys, Novemberfilm - a Fremantle Label

Beguinas (Sp)

Prod: Atresmedia TV in collaboration with Buendía Studios

Anima Gemella (It)

Prod: Endemol Shine Italy and RTI

Monstrous (S Kor)

Prod: Studio Dragon, Climax Studio and TV ING

Official Section - Non-fiction

Malaya. Operación Secreta (Sp)

Prod: RTVE in collaboration with Atlantia Media

Bretón, La Mirada del Diablo (Sp)

Prod: Cibeles productions in co-production with RTVA

Macarena (Sp)

Prod: Movistar Plus+ and Producciones del Barrio

The Murdochs: Empire of Influence (US)

Prod: CNN Original Series

Los Galindos (Sp)

Prod: Mediaset España and Fénix Media

En Guardia: Mujeres Contra el Crimen (Sp)

Prod: Mediaset España and En Cero Coma, A Freemantle Label.

El Enigma Nadiuska (Sp)

Prod: Atresmedia TV in collaboration with Lavinia Audiovisual

The Chevaline Killings: Finding the Missing Piece (Fr)

Prod: Upside Television

The Man Who Stole the Scream (UK)

Prod: Curve Story