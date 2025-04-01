Sony Pictures Classics has acquired worldwide rights to the film of the Tony-winning musical Merrily We Roll Along.

Maria Friedman’s adaptation of the play from Stephen Sondheim and George Furth tells in reverse the story of composer Franklin Shepard and his two lifelong friends – writer Mary and lyricist and playwright Charley. Daniel Radcliffe, Jonathan Groff, Lindsay Mendez, Krystal Joy Brown, Katie Rose Clarke, and Reg Rogers star

Originally produced on Broadway in 1981, this version of Merrily We Roll Along is produced by Sonia Friedman, David Babani, Patrick Catullo, F. Richard Pappas, RadicalMedia’s Jon Kamen, and Dave Sirulnick.

The production won the 2024 Tony Awards for Best Revival of a Musical, as well as Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical, Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical and Best Orchestrations.

“Merrily We Roll Along is unlike anything we’ve seen before,” said Sony Pictures Classics. “With precise editing and a knowing camera that moves from closeup to sweeping gesture, Maria Friedman not only establishes herself as a formidable filmmaker but she more than preserves the seminal performances of Jonathan Groff, Daniel Radcliffe, and Lindsay Mendez in creating with them an even greater goosebump experience for the audience than ever.”

Metzger Iwashina Media and Danny Passman of Gang, Tyre, Ramer, Brown & Passman negotiated the deal on behalf of the producers, and Sony Pictures Classics.