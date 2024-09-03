Sony Pictures Classics has acquired North America and multiple territories on imminent Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) world premiere Jane Austen Wrecked My Life

Laura Piani’s Centrepiece selection premieres on Monday after Friday’s press and industry screening and has also gone to Sony Pictures Classics in Latin America, the Middle East, Eastern Europe and worldwide airlines.

Camille Rutherford from Anatomy Of A Fall stars alongside Pablo Pauly, Charlie Anson and Annabelle Lengronne as a hopelessly clumsy yet charming single woman working at a bookstore in Paris who gets invited to the Jane Austen Writers’ Residency in England.

Gabrielle Dumon served as producer. Financiers include French broadcasters Canal+ and Ciné+, regional funds Pictanovo (Région Hauts-de-France) and Région Ile-de-France, Sofica Indéfilms 12, French distributor Paname Distribution and The Bureau Sales.

Sony Pictures Classics tracked the project for some time and said, “Jane Austen has become a bit of a rock star in the marketplace and a new modern take as high in quality and warm and winning as Jane Austen Wrecked My Life, as directed by debut filmmaker, Laura Piani, is sure to be embraced by theatrical audiences.”

The company negotiated the deal with The Bureau Sales.

Sony Pictures Classics’ TIFF selections include The Room Next Door, I’m Still Here, The Outrun, Between The Temples, and the 10th anniversary screneing of Whiplash.