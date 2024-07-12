Sony Pictures Classics in partnership with Stage 6 Films will release Saoirse Ronan drama The Outrun, which premiered in Sundance and played Berlin Panorama, on October 4 in North America.

Ronan is already being spoken of as a potential awards contender for her role as a former addict who returns from a decade away in London to her home in the Orkney Islands where she gradually finds strength.

Nora Fingscheidt directed from the memoir by Amy Liptrot and the pair co-adapted the screenplay. Paapa Essiedu, Stephen Dillane, and Saskia Reeves round out the key cast.

Presented by Stage 6 Films, The Outrun is a BBC Film, Screen Scotland, and MBK Productions presentation and a Brock Media and Arcade Pictures production, in co-production with Weydemann Bros and Studiocanal.

Sarah Brocklehurst, Dominic Norris, Jack Lowden, and Ronan served as producers. Protagonist Pictures handles international sales.

The project reunites Sony Pictures Classics with Ronan, who previously starred in 2018’s The Seagull.