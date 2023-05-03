Montreal-based Sphere Films has added two completed features to its Cannes line-up and will launch sales on the Croisette later this month on Queen Tut and Red Rooms.

Reem Morsi (The Last Mark) directed Queen Tut, which stars Alexandra Billings from Transparent in the story of an Egyptian teenager who leaves Cairo when his mother dies and lands in the underground queer nightlife scene in Toronto where he confronts his mother’s death by becoming a drag artist – much to his father’s disapproval.

The Canadian drama is in English and Arabic with English subtitles and is produced by Shant Joshi, whose credits include 2022 Sundance selection Framing Agnes, and Lindsay Blair Goeldner (I Like Movies).

Starring alongside Billings are Ryan Ali (The Hummingbird Project), Thom Allison, and Kiriana Stanton.

Cyber-thriller title Red Rooms (Les Chambres Rouges) centres on a tech-savvy overachiever who becomes obsessed with the high-profile trial of a serial killer. As reality blurs with her morbid fantasies, she goes down a dark path in search of the final piece in the puzzle, the missing video of a murdered 13-year-old girl.

Pascal Plante (Nadia, Butterfly, Fake Tattoos) directed the French-language film with English subtitles.

Dominique Dussault (Nadia, Butterfly, Sukwan’s Island) served as producer and the cast features Juliette Gariépy (Boost), Laurie Babin (The Night Logan Woke Up), Elisabeth Locas (Désert), and Maxwell McCabe-Lokos (Station Eleven, Falling).

Sphere represents worldwide rights excluding Canada on both titles.

The company’s Cannes sales slate includes Francis Leclerc’s drama The Dishwasher which is approaching CA $1m (USD $735,000) at the Canadian box office; Anthony Shim’s 2023 Glasgow Film Festival audience award winner and 2022 TIFF world premiere Riceboy Sleeps; Jub Clerc’s Australian road movie and 2022 TIFF world premiere Sweet As; and Jennifer Baichawal’s 2022 Hot Docs environmental activism documentary Into The Weeds, among others.