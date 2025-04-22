The world premiere of Steven Leckart’s Eminem documentary Stans wil open SXSW London’s inaugural edition, which will include a keynote address from Mubi CEO Efe Cakarel.

SXSW London runs in east London from June 2-7, with film venues including the Barbican, Rich Mix and Curzon Hoxton. The line-up is set to include 12 world premieres and 30 UK premieres.

Stans is described an exploration into the relationship between artist and fanbase, featuring input from both Eminem’s closest collaborators and fans. The film is produced by Eminem’s Shady Films, Hill District Media, DIGA Studios and MTV Entertainment Studios, and will screen on Paramount+ later this year in key territories including the UK and North America.

Amazon MGM Studio’s Deep Cover, starring Bryce Dallas Howard, Orlando Bloom and Nick Mohammed, will world premiere as the festival’s ‘centrepiece headliner’. Tom Kingsley directs the action comedy about a group of amateur improv comics embroiled in London’s criminal underworld. It will screen on Prime Video from June 12.

Furthe headliner screenings include the world premiere of Olivia Cappuccini’s Love & Rage: Munroe Bergdorf, a documentary about the trailblazing author, model and trans activist Munroe Bergdorf, showcasing her journey as she navigates identity, race, activism and hope.

Closing night film is the UK premiere of Studiocanal’s Life Of Chuck, following its world premiere at Toronto. Directed by Mike Flanagan and starring Tom Hiddleston and Chiwetel Ejiofor, it is based on Stephen King’s novella of the same name about three chapters in the life of an ordinary man. TV series The Institute, also based on a Stephen King novel, will world premiere.

Further world premieres include Alaa Aaliabdallah’s Palestine Comedy Club, that follows five Palestinian stand-up comedians who write and tour a stand-up comedy show, and took part in last year’s Cannes Palestine documentary work-in-progress showcase, plus Misan Harriman: Shoot The People, a documentary about the Nigeria-UK activist and photographer. Harriman will also give a keynote speech.

Keynotes are also planned from Mickey Dodwn and Konrad Kay, the creators of HBO and BBC series Industry, and actor Gillian Anderson.