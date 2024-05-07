Isabelle Pain, content and strategy lead at Netflix France, is joining Studiocanal as head of global acquisitions & analytics, based in Paris.

Pain will be responsible for setting the overall strategy for Studiocanal’s film acquisitions, working with Studiocanal’s subsidiaries to run acquisitions across multiple regions through markets and festivals.

She will report to Ron Halpern, EVP global production & talent management.

“The international expansion of Studiocanal… plus the growth of our cinema releases across an increasing number of countries, means we need to further strengthen our strategy around film acquisitions,” said Studiocanal CEO Anna Marsh.

Pain joins from Netflix France, where she was content and strategy lead since 2021, based in Paris. Part of her remit in this role included evaluating Studiocanal’s multi-year film licensing agreements.

She previously worked for Amazon Prime Video in Los Angeles from 2015 to 2021, within the global acquisitions department and was head of content for Prime Video Canada from 2019 to 2021.