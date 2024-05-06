Samuel L. Jackson and Henry Golding will star in the sci-fi thriller Head Games, which A Higher Standard, CAA Media Finance and Range Media Partners are introducing to Cannes buyers next week.

Anthony Mandler (Surrounded, Monster) will direct from a script by Colin Liddle (Penny Dreadful: City Of Angels) and the producers have earmarked an October production start.

Head Games sees a corporate spy pose as a personal chef to infiltrate the villa of a former founder of a neuroprosthetics firm in order to steal his seismic-shifting new invention. However nothing is as it seems as the mind games begin.

Range Media Partners’ Brian Kavanaugh-Jones and Fred Berger will produce with Brillstein Entertainment Partners’ Josh Glick and Everlast Pictures’ Adonis Tountas.

A Higher Standard founder Jeffrey Greenstein, Range Media Partners’ Casey Durant, Brillstein Entertainment Partners’ Zach Frognowski, and Kesh Keswani will serve as executive producers.

A Higher Standard handles all international sales and CAA Media Finance and Range Media Partners will jointly represent US rights.

“Head Games is the right mix of everything A Higher Standard advocates for – a high quality, talent-driven film that truly stands out as exceptional,” said Greenstein. “Samuel is so believably and deceptively brilliant, making the pairing of him with Henry, who possesses the effortless charm to induce his way into Graham’s inner circle, an incredible canvass for Anthony to adeptly carry audiences on an intensely suspenseful ride.

“The build-up and ultimate unravelling of these characters is both a metaphor for our culture today as well as a foreshadowing to what’s to come,” he added.

Golding currently stars in Guy Ritchie’s Ministry Of Ungentlemanly Warfare and is best known for Crazy Rich Asians, and The Gentlemen. His upcoming projects include Nine Perfect Strangers, Simple Favor 2, The Old Guard 2, and Daniela Forever.

Jackson is renowned for roles in Pulp Fiction, The Hateful Eight, and Snakes On A Plane, and Glass, as well as portraying Nick Fury in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Coming up are The Piano Lesson and Fight Night.