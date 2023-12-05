Sam Taylor-Johnson’s Amy Winehouse biopic Back To Black will begin its international rollout in April 2024 via Studiocanal.

The film will hit the UK and Poland on April 12, followed by Germany, Netherlands and Australia on April 18 and France and New Zealand on April 24 and 25. Focus Features is releasing the title in the US, with a date yet to be confirmed.

Studiocanal has also released a new still from Back To Black (see above) which sees Screen Star of Tomorrow Marisa Abela as the iconic musician. The film centres around Winehouse’s rise to fame before her untimely death in 2011 at the age of 27.

Also among the cast is Jack O’Connell, Eddie Marsan and Lesley Manville. Matt Greenhalgh, who wrote the script for Taylor-Johnson’s previous biopic Nowhere Boy, pens the screenplay.

Alison Owen and Debra Hayward are producing for UK outfit Monumental Pictures while Nicky Kentish-Barnes is an executive producer, with Studiocanal’s Ron Halpern and Joe Naftalin, and Taylor-Johnson.