Screen reveals a snapshot of the latest high-end TV and film productions shooting in the UK and Ireland for the big studios and streamers.

Films

The Radleys

Black comedy surrounding a family of vampires who chose to abstain from drinking blood.

Dir: Euros Lyn

Production company: Genesius Pictures

Where: UK

When: June - ongoing

Distributor: N/A (sales: Cornerstone)

Cast: Damian Lewis

Speak No Evil

Remake of the Danish thriller about two families who go on a vacation together that quickly turns sinister.

Dir: James Watkins

Production company: Blumhouse Productions

Where: UK

When: May - July

Distributor: Universal Pictures

Cast: James McAvoy, Mackenzie Davis

Heads Of State

Plot under wraps.

Dir: Ilya Naishuller

Production company: The Safran Company

Where: London

When: May - ongoing

Distributor: Amazon

Cast: Idris Elba, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, John Cena

Giant

Follows the rise of British-Yemeni boxer Prince Naseem “Naz” Hamed under the training of Brendan Ingle.

Dir: Rowan Athale

Production company: Tea Shop Productions, ACG Studios, White Star Productions

Where: UK

When: April - ongoing

Distributor: N/A

Cast: Mena Massoud, Paddy Considine

We Live In Time

Romantic comedy. Plot under wraps.

Dir: John Crowley

Production company: Studiocanal, SunnyMarch

Where: London

When: April - ongoing

Distributor: StudioCanal

Cast: Florence Pugh, Andrew Garfield

Untitled Ghostbusters: Afterlife sequel

Plot under wraps.

Dir: Gil Kenan

Production company: Colombia Pictures, Ghost Corps, Right of Way Films

Where: London

When: March - ongoing

Distributor: Sony

Cast: Paul Rudd, Carrie Coon, Kumail Nanjiani, Patton Oswalt

Back To Black

Explores the rise of musician Amy Winehouse in the early noughties.

Dir: Sam Taylor-Johnson

Production company: Monumental Pictures, StudioCanal, Focus Features

Where: London

When: Jan 2023 - ongoing

Distributor: Focus, Universal Pictures, StudioCanal

Cast: Marisa Abela, Eddie Marsan, Jack O’Connell

The Gorge

Two soulmates find each other in a violent and corrupt world.

Dir: Scott Derrickson

Production company: Skydance Media, Crooked Highway

Where: London

When: March - ongoing

Distributor: Apple TV+

Cast: Anya Taylor-Joy, Miles Teller, Sigourney Weaver

Wicked

A film adaptation of the popular musical that serves as a prequel to The Wizard Of Oz.

Dir: Jon M. Chu

Production company: Marc Platt Productions, Universal

Where: London

When: Dec 2022 - ongoing

Distributor: Universal

Cast: Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo, Michelle Yeoh, Jonathan Bailey

TV Series

A Thousand Blows

Follows two friends from Jamaica who get caught up in Victorian London’s illegal boxing scene.

Series creator: Steven Knight

Where: London, UK

When: March - ongoing

Production company: The Story Collective, Matriarch Productions, Water & Power Productions

Distributor: Disney+

Cast: Malachi Kirby, Stephen Graham, Erin Doherty

Knuckles

Spin-off series from the Sonic The Hedgehog films, following Sonic’s best friend and former nemesis.

Director: Jeffrey Fowler

Where: London

When: May - ongoing

Production company: Paramount Pictures, Sega Of America

Distributor: Paramount+

Cast: Idris Elba, Adam Pally, Ellie Taylor

Industry (series three)

The third series about a group of young bankers in London.

Series creators: Mickey Down, Konrad Kay

Where: UK

When: April - September

Production company: Bad Wolf, HBO, BBC

Distributor: BBC

Cast: Myha’la Herrold, Marisa Abela, Harry Lawtey, Ken Leung

House Of The Dragon (series two)

Second series of the prequel drama to George R R Martin’s Game of Thrones, telling the story of the House Targaryen.

Series creators: George R. R. Martin and Ryan Condal

Where: UK

When: April - September

Production company: HBO

Distributor: HBO, 1:26 Pictures

Cast: Matt Smith, Olivia Cooke, Emma D’Arcy, Steve Touissant

Slow Horses (series three)

The third series following a team of reject-MI5 agents.

Series creator: Mick Herron

Where: London

When: April - ongoing

Production company: See-Saw Films

Distributor: AppleTV+

Cast: Gary Oldman, Jack Lowden, Kristin Scott Thomas

The Palace

Follows the collapse of a European authoritarian regime over a year.

Dirs: Stephen Frears, Jessica Hobbs

Where: London

When: March - ongoing

Production company: Warner Bros

Distributor: HBO

Cast: Kate Winslet, Hugh Grant, Andrea Riseborough

Boiling Point

Set six months after the events of the 2021 film of the same name.

Dir: Philip Barantini

Where: Manchester

When: Jan - ongoing

Production company: Ascendant Fox, Made Up Productions, Matriarch Productions

Distributor: BBC

Cast: Stephen Graham, Vinette Robinson, Hannah Walters, Ray Panthaki

Mary & George

Period drama about how the Countess of Buckingham used her son to seduce King James I.

Series creator: D.C. Moore

Where: London

When: Jan - June

Production company: Sky Studios, Hera Pictures

Distributors: Sky, AMC

Cast: Julianne Moore, Nicholas Galitzine

Andor (season two)

Prequel series to Star Wars’ Rogue One.

Series creator: Tony Gilroy

Where: London

When: Nov 2022 - Aug 2023

Production company: LucasFilm

Distributor: Disney+

Cast: Diego Luna, Stellan Skarsgård

The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power (season two)

Prequel to JRR Tolkien’s classic trilogy.

Series creators: Patrick Mckay, John D. Payne

Where: Bray Film Studios, Bovingdon Airfield Studios

When: November 2022 - ongoing

Production company: Amazon Studios, New Line Cinema

Distributor: Amazon Prime Video

Cast: Morfydd Clark, Ismael Cruz Cordova, Charlie Vickers, Markella Kavenagh, Robert Aramayo, Benjamin Walker

