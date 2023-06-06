Screen reveals a snapshot of the latest high-end TV and film productions shooting in the UK and Ireland for the big studios and streamers. Please contact us here to add or update changes to the following or new productions taking place in the UK.
Films
The Radleys
Black comedy surrounding a family of vampires who chose to abstain from drinking blood.
Dir: Euros Lyn
Production company: Genesius Pictures
Where: UK
When: June - ongoing
Distributor: N/A (sales: Cornerstone)
Cast: Damian Lewis
Speak No Evil
Remake of the Danish thriller about two families who go on a vacation together that quickly turns sinister.
Dir: James Watkins
Production company: Blumhouse Productions
Where: UK
When: May - July
Distributor: Universal Pictures
Cast: James McAvoy, Mackenzie Davis
Heads Of State
Plot under wraps.
Dir: Ilya Naishuller
Production company: The Safran Company
Where: London
When: May - ongoing
Distributor: Amazon
Cast: Idris Elba, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, John Cena
Giant
Follows the rise of British-Yemeni boxer Prince Naseem “Naz” Hamed under the training of Brendan Ingle.
Dir: Rowan Athale
Production company: Tea Shop Productions, ACG Studios, White Star Productions
Where: UK
When: April - ongoing
Distributor: N/A
Cast: Mena Massoud, Paddy Considine
We Live In Time
Romantic comedy. Plot under wraps.
Dir: John Crowley
Production company: Studiocanal, SunnyMarch
Where: London
When: April - ongoing
Distributor: StudioCanal
Cast: Florence Pugh, Andrew Garfield
Untitled Ghostbusters: Afterlife sequel
Plot under wraps.
Dir: Gil Kenan
Production company: Colombia Pictures, Ghost Corps, Right of Way Films
Where: London
When: March - ongoing
Distributor: Sony
Cast: Paul Rudd, Carrie Coon, Kumail Nanjiani, Patton Oswalt
Back To Black
Explores the rise of musician Amy Winehouse in the early noughties.
Dir: Sam Taylor-Johnson
Production company: Monumental Pictures, StudioCanal, Focus Features
Where: London
When: Jan 2023 - ongoing
Distributor: Focus, Universal Pictures, StudioCanal
Cast: Marisa Abela, Eddie Marsan, Jack O’Connell
The Gorge
Two soulmates find each other in a violent and corrupt world.
Dir: Scott Derrickson
Production company: Skydance Media, Crooked Highway
Where: London
When: March - ongoing
Distributor: Apple TV+
Cast: Anya Taylor-Joy, Miles Teller, Sigourney Weaver
Wicked
A film adaptation of the popular musical that serves as a prequel to The Wizard Of Oz.
Dir: Jon M. Chu
Production company: Marc Platt Productions, Universal
Where: London
When: Dec 2022 - ongoing
Distributor: Universal
Cast: Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo, Michelle Yeoh, Jonathan Bailey
TV Series
A Thousand Blows
Follows two friends from Jamaica who get caught up in Victorian London’s illegal boxing scene.
Series creator: Steven Knight
Where: London, UK
When: March - ongoing
Production company: The Story Collective, Matriarch Productions, Water & Power Productions
Distributor: Disney+
Cast: Malachi Kirby, Stephen Graham, Erin Doherty
Knuckles
Spin-off series from the Sonic The Hedgehog films, following Sonic’s best friend and former nemesis.
Director: Jeffrey Fowler
Where: London
When: May - ongoing
Production company: Paramount Pictures, Sega Of America
Distributor: Paramount+
Cast: Idris Elba, Adam Pally, Ellie Taylor
Industry (series three)
The third series about a group of young bankers in London.
Series creators: Mickey Down, Konrad Kay
Where: UK
When: April - September
Production company: Bad Wolf, HBO, BBC
Distributor: BBC
Cast: Myha’la Herrold, Marisa Abela, Harry Lawtey, Ken Leung
House Of The Dragon (series two)
Second series of the prequel drama to George R R Martin’s Game of Thrones, telling the story of the House Targaryen.
Series creators: George R. R. Martin and Ryan Condal
Where: UK
When: April - September
Production company: HBO
Distributor: HBO, 1:26 Pictures
Cast: Matt Smith, Olivia Cooke, Emma D’Arcy, Steve Touissant
Slow Horses (series three)
The third series following a team of reject-MI5 agents.
Series creator: Mick Herron
Where: London
When: April - ongoing
Production company: See-Saw Films
Distributor: AppleTV+
Cast: Gary Oldman, Jack Lowden, Kristin Scott Thomas
The Palace
Follows the collapse of a European authoritarian regime over a year.
Dirs: Stephen Frears, Jessica Hobbs
Where: London
When: March - ongoing
Production company: Warner Bros
Distributor: HBO
Cast: Kate Winslet, Hugh Grant, Andrea Riseborough
Boiling Point
Set six months after the events of the 2021 film of the same name.
Dir: Philip Barantini
Where: Manchester
When: Jan - ongoing
Production company: Ascendant Fox, Made Up Productions, Matriarch Productions
Distributor: BBC
Cast: Stephen Graham, Vinette Robinson, Hannah Walters, Ray Panthaki
Mary & George
Period drama about how the Countess of Buckingham used her son to seduce King James I.
Series creator: D.C. Moore
Where: London
When: Jan - June
Production company: Sky Studios, Hera Pictures
Distributors: Sky, AMC
Cast: Julianne Moore, Nicholas Galitzine
Andor (season two)
Prequel series to Star Wars’ Rogue One.
Series creator: Tony Gilroy
Where: London
When: Nov 2022 - Aug 2023
Production company: LucasFilm
Distributor: Disney+
Cast: Diego Luna, Stellan Skarsgård
The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power (season two)
Prequel to JRR Tolkien’s classic trilogy.
Series creators: Patrick Mckay, John D. Payne
Where: Bray Film Studios, Bovingdon Airfield Studios
When: November 2022 - ongoing
Production company: Amazon Studios, New Line Cinema
Distributor: Amazon Prime Video
Cast: Morfydd Clark, Ismael Cruz Cordova, Charlie Vickers, Markella Kavenagh, Robert Aramayo, Benjamin Walker
This information comes from a variety of sources, including our sister site, Production Intelligence (PI), part of The Knowledge. For more details on PI and how to subscribe, click HERE for a demo.
No comments yet