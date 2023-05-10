Sublimity Entertainment has acquired worldwide sales rights to the crime thriller Detained starring Abbie Cornish and Laz Alonso and will introduce the project to buyers in Cannes.

Felipe Mucci directs the Kinogo Pictures feature from a screenplay he co-wrote with Jeremy Palmer which centres on Rebecca, a woman who wakes up in a dilapidated police station in the middle of the night with no recollection of how she got there.

When Rebecca finds blood on her hands, she has no choice but to bribe her way out to cover up her blunder. But things aren’t as they seem, and Rebecca must outsmart a hidden danger before it is too late. However there is more to Rebecca than meets the eye. The project is in post.

Starring alongside Cornish (Amazon’s Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan, Bright Star) and Alonso (Amazon’s The Boys) are Justin H. Min (Netflix’s The Umbrella Academy and Beef) and Moon Bloodgood from Terminator Salvation.

Kinogo Pictures founder Ryan Scaringe is the producer and Cornish and Alonso serve as executive producers on Detained alongside Monica Sufar and Amy Lippens.

“Detained is a film that keeps its audience guessing and on the edge of their seats until the final moment,” said Scaringe.

“We are excited to partner with the remarkable team that brought Detained to life,” said Ryan McCombs, CEO of Sublimity Entertainment. “This film will captivate buyers with its gripping plot twists, exceptional cast, and talented direction.”

“Detained is one of those unique films that grabs you from the very first second,” added Sublimity COO Alfredo Lara Orbezo. “Felipe Mucci and the producing team have created something very special with some of the hottest names in the biggest shows streaming today. We are proud to be working with these talented Filmmakers.”