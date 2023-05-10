French studio Gaumont has unveiled a hefty genre-hopping Cannes slate complete with all new acquisitions Gilles de Maistre’s family adventure Moon The Panda, Stéphane Brizé’s romance drama Out Of Season and Lucas Bernard’s romantic comedy In The Sub For Love in addition to a slew of market premieres and official selection festival titles.

New acquisitions

Moon The Panda is the latest film from the master of the human-animal adventure tale Gilles de Maistre following Mia And The White Lion and The Wolf And The Lion. The film highlights the friendship between a boy and a Panda and is set to shoot end of May in China’s Sichuan mountains. “It’s a family film in English and the panda is an emblematic animal that is the universal symbol of wildlife protections and sparks empathy among all audiences,” Gaumont’s EVP international sales and distribution Alexis Cassanet said of the title with “big commercial potential”. Like de Maistre’s other films, it blends fiction with real-life shots of animals. Gaumont co-produces with Mai-Juin Productions (Mia And The White Lion, The Wolf And The Lion).

The studio is also behind production on Stephane Brizé’s Out Of Season, an intimate romantic drama starring Guillaume Canet opposite Alba Rohrwacher who also stars in her sister Alice Rohrwacher’s Cannes Competition title La Chimera this year. The duo play two past lovers – he a famous actor in Paris and she a piano teacher – rekindling some of the magic they once shared when they cross paths years later at a seaside resort. Brize’s Another World competed in Venice in 2021, The Measure Of A Man earned the best actor award in Cannes in 2015, and Mademoiselle Chambon won him the best adapted screenplay Cesar award. Shooting just wrapped for the film shot and set on the beaches of Brittany.

In the Sub For Love, currently filming in France, stars Pio Marmai, recently seen in The Three Musketeers, and Eye Haidara, who appeared in Cédric Klapisch’s Someone Somewhere, as an airline steward and tough submarine officer who have a one night stand when stranded in a storm. It leads to a series of misadventures as he sets out to return her necklace, gets trapped aboard a nuclear submarine, and embarks on a world tour from Polynesia to Antarctica via the Atlantic. The fast-paced screwball comedy romance is produced by Gaumont with Les Grandes Espaces.

Cannes Market premieres

Gaumont will also unveil a new trailer for Cat & Dog: The Great Crossing, a family adventure comedy that blends live-action and CGI in the vein of Paddington. Directed by Reem Kherici, the film stars Kherici alongside Alibi.com 2 and Babysitting star and director Philippe Lacheau and Franck Dubosc, and is produced by French production house Mandarin (The Takedown, From Africa With Love) alongside La Station Animation (Sahara, The Illusionist). The film pairs the owner of a famed influencer cat and an international thief whose dog swallowed a stolen ruby who must team up to find their pets as a cop is hot on their tails.

Gaumont will also be serving Abderrahmane Sissako’s Black Tea at the market, the director’s follow-up to Oscar-shortlisted Timbuktu. The film follows a woman who flees her wedding day and leaves the Ivory Coast for a new life in “Chocolate City” in Guangzhou, China where she is hired at a tea boutique and falls in love as she discovers the ancient art of the ritual of tea. Set between China, the Ivory Coast and Cape Verde, the film features Girlhood star Nina Melo and Han Chang and is a co-production from Cinefrance Studios (Falcon Lake), Archipel 35 (Tori And Lokita) and Sissako’s production company Dune Vision. Gaumont will release the film in France and Cohen Media is handling distribution in the US.

Also market premiering in Cannes is The Intouchables duo Eric Toledano and Olivier Nakache’s A Difficult Year. The cast includes Pio Marmai, Jonathan Cohen, Noemie Merlant and Mathieu Amalric and follows a duo of compulsive spenders with debt piling up who meet eco-activists and join the green movement. A Difficult Year is produced by Quad Films (The Intouchables, The Specials, Sweet Little Things) and Ten Cinema (The Specials, C’est La vie!).

Gaumont will also market premiere The Edge Of The Blade from Vincent Perez whose Alone In Berlin competed in Berlin in 2016. The film stars Perez opposite Roschy Zem and Doria Tillier in a period drama set in the world of fencing in 19th century Paris, and follows a man out to avenge a death and a feminist ahead of her time who battle side by side to defend their honour through duels.

Gaumont also market premieres Clement Michel’s holiday comedy Christmas Unplanned, produced by the studio, starring Franck Dubosc and Emmanuelle Devos as a couple who find themselves alone at Christmastime and decide to take in lonely seniors from a retirement home.

Rounding out the company’s market premieres is comedy Yo Mama from directing duo Leila Sy (Street Flow) and Amadou Mariko about three mothers who find out their young sons have made a shocking rap video and decide to make a hip hop video clip of their own to restore the communication with their kids. Gaumont produces alongside Douze Doigts Production (Simply Black) in the film starring Claudia Tagbo, Jean-Pascal Zadi, Zaho and Sophie-Marie Larrouy.

On the festival side, Gaumont world premieres Stephanie Di Giusto’s Rosalie in Un Certain Regard, the filmmaker’s follow up to 2016’s The Dancer that also premiered in the section. Rosalie stars 2023 Cesar-winning duo actress Nadia Tereszkiewicz and actor Benoit Magimel in the love story set in 1870s France about a young woman hiding a secret that she is covered in body hair and the man who marries her. The drama about the social constraints that weigh on femininity is produced by Alain Attal’s Trésor Films (My King, Asterix and Obelix: The Middle Kingdom).

Magimel also stars in Tran Anh Hung’s Competition feature The Pot-au-Feu opposite Juliette Binoche and produced by Olivier Delbosc’s prolific Curiosa Films (Lost Illusions, Stars At Noon). The two play chefs who strike up a romance that Cassanet describes as “an impressive choreography of food, sound, texture, and gesture, like a ballet.” Gagnaire, one of France’s most acclaimed real-life chefs, also acts in the film and prepared and designed the menus. The director won the Camera d’Or in Cannes for The Scent of Green Paypaya that went on to be nominated for an Oscar. His other films include Venice premiere Norwegian Wood.