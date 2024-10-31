Sublimity Entertainment heads to the AFM in Las Vegas with worldwide sales right on the sci-fi thriller Rage Of Stars from Poland’s Lukra Films.

Lukasz Rog wrote and directs the story about Jemma, a senior officer at the International Special Operations Police (ISOP) tormented by unsettling visions, who investigates a series of child kidnappings.

When she uncovers a chilling pattern in the case and her visions begin to materialise, Jemma must race to uncover the truth before the world faces total destruction. Andrea Tivadar stars.

Rog, Rafal Kalisz, and Stanislaw Glodowski produced Rage Of Stars, which filmed in English and was shot entirely in Poland.

“We’re excited to help bring this visionary work to the world,” said Ryan McCombs, CEO of Sublimity Entertainment. “Lukasz has crafted a thrilling film that not only entertains but also pushes the boundaries of the genre.”