Sublimity Entertainment has acquired worldwide sales rights to Uppercut, a boxing drama from Berlin- and Los Angeles-based Hello Moment Productions and will showcase the film to buyers at the EFM.

Ving Rhames, Joanna Cassidy, Jordan E Cooper and Luiii star in the story of a determined young woman who wants to make her mark in the ring and turns to a gym owner and former fighter for guidance.

Uppercut was written and directed by Torsten Ruether, who also wrote and directed Hello Moment’s 2021 German-language film Leberhaken (known in English as Uppercut). Leberhaken, which was sold to the Paramount+ streaming service, also starred Luiii, playing a character she has adapted for Uppercut.

The new film shot in Los Angeles and New York and is produced by Matthew Berkowitz, Luise Grossmann and Ruether.

Sublimity CEO Ryan McCombs commented: “We’re thrilled to collaborate with Torsten and the outstanding team behind the creation of Uppercut.”