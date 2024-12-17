RadicalMedia and Dirty Dozen Productions are partnering on a documentary film about the Titan submersible disaster. Currently in post-production, the film is being directed and produced by Aron Arngrimsson.

The disaster occurred in June 2023, when a submersible on an expedition to view the wreck of the Titanic imploded, killing all five occupants.

The producers plan to release the film next year, with festival screenings to be followed by distribution across major platforms.

Dirty Dozen director Arngrimsson was present when the Titan set out on its last voyage. Arngrimsson, Stacey Reiss, Antti Apunen and Geoff Creighton are producing the film, with Louie Psihoyos, Dave Sirulnick and Brian Henderson serving as executive producers.

RadicalMedia is known for documentaries including Oscar winners Summer Of Soul and The Fog Of War.

Arngrimsson said, “We are committed to telling this important story with the thoroughness it deserves, through exclusive interviews with the Titan crew members and in the aftermath with the families. Our goal is to reflect on the lives affected by this tragedy while providing crucial insights into walking the razor-thin line between success and failure.”