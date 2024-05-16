Transilvania International Film Festival (TIFF, June 14-24) has announced the line-up for its 23rd edition which takes place in Cluj-Napoca, Romania
The 12 features in competition feature several festival favourites including Shuchi Talati’s Indian romance Girls Will Be Girls which won the Sundance audience award in world cinema – dramatic and the ARTE international prize at Berlinale.
Scroll down for full line-up
Also competing is Laura Ferres’ The Permanent Picture, best film winner at Valladolid; Ernst De Geer’s The Hypnosis, which scooped Karlovy Vary jury awards in Fipresci and Europa Cinema Label; and Berlinale Forum premiere The Adamant Girl from Indian director P.S. Vinothraj.
Other titles include David Volach’s Daniel Auerbach, winner of best Israeli film; and Where Elephants Go, the Romanian debut from Gabi Sarga Catalin Rotaru which is also competing in the Smart7 travelling competition.
The What’s Up Doc? strand is in its third year and features 10 documentaries from first and second filmmakers.
Official Competition
Daniel Auerbach (Isr)
Dir. David Volach
Day Tripper (China)
Dir. Yanqi Chen
Girls Will Be Girls (Ind)
Dir. Shuchi Talati
L’Homme D’Argile (Fr)
Dir. Anais Tellenne
Permanent Picture (Sp)
Dir. Laura Ferres
Summer Brother (Neth)
Dir. Joren Molter
The Adamant Girl (Ind)
Dir. PS Vinothraj
The Hypnosis (Swe)
Dir. Ernst De Geer
The Old Bachelor (Iran)
Dir. Oktay Baraheni
The Other Son (Col)
Dir. Juan Sebastian Quebrada
Toll (Bra)
Dir. Carolina Markowicz
Where Elephants Go (Rom)
Dir. Gabi Sarga, Catalin Rotaru
What’s Up, Doc? Competition
Alice On & Off (Rom)
Dir. Isabela Tent
April In France (Fr)
Dir. David Boaretto
Casablanca (It)
Dir. Adriano Valerio
Danger Zone (Pol)
Dir. Vita Drygas
Echo Of You (Den)
Dir. Zara Zerny
Eternal You (Ger)
Dir. Hans Block Moritz Riesewieck
Glass, My Unfulfilled Life (Neth)
Dir. Rogier Kappers
Kix (Hun)
Dir. Dávid Mikulán, Bálint Révész
La Reine (Czech)
Dir. Nikola Klinger
The Featherweight (US)
Dir. Robert Kolodny
