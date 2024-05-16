Transilvania International Film Festival (TIFF, June 14-24) has announced the line-up for its 23rd edition which takes place in Cluj-Napoca, Romania

The 12 features in competition feature several festival favourites including Shuchi Talati’s Indian romance Girls Will Be Girls which won the Sundance audience award in world cinema – dramatic and the ARTE international prize at Berlinale.

Scroll down for full line-up

Also competing is Laura Ferres’ The Permanent Picture, best film winner at Valladolid; Ernst De Geer’s The Hypnosis, which scooped Karlovy Vary jury awards in Fipresci and Europa Cinema Label; and Berlinale Forum premiere The Adamant Girl from Indian director P.S. Vinothraj.

Other titles include David Volach’s Daniel Auerbach, winner of best Israeli film; and Where Elephants Go, the Romanian debut from Gabi Sarga Catalin Rotaru which is also competing in the Smart7 travelling competition.

The What’s Up Doc? strand is in its third year and features 10 documentaries from first and second filmmakers.

Official Competition

Daniel Auerbach (Isr)

Dir. David Volach

Day Tripper (China)

Dir. Yanqi Chen

Girls Will Be Girls (Ind)

Dir. Shuchi Talati

L’Homme D’Argile (Fr)

Dir. Anais Tellenne

Permanent Picture (Sp)

Dir. Laura Ferres

Summer Brother (Neth)

Dir. Joren Molter

The Adamant Girl (Ind)

Dir. PS Vinothraj

The Hypnosis (Swe)

Dir. Ernst De Geer

The Old Bachelor (Iran)

Dir. Oktay Baraheni

The Other Son (Col)

Dir. Juan Sebastian Quebrada

Toll (Bra)

Dir. Carolina Markowicz

Where Elephants Go (Rom)

Dir. Gabi Sarga, Catalin Rotaru

What’s Up, Doc? Competition

Alice On & Off (Rom)

Dir. Isabela Tent

April In France (Fr)

Dir. David Boaretto

Casablanca (It)

Dir. Adriano Valerio

Danger Zone (Pol)

Dir. Vita Drygas

Echo Of You (Den)

Dir. Zara Zerny

Eternal You (Ger)

Dir. Hans Block Moritz Riesewieck

Glass, My Unfulfilled Life (Neth)

Dir. Rogier Kappers

Kix (Hun)

Dir. Dávid Mikulán, Bálint Révész

La Reine (Czech)

Dir. Nikola Klinger

The Featherweight (US)

Dir. Robert Kolodny