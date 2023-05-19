Signature Entertainment has picked up UK and Ireland rights to prehistorical survival horror The Origin, from Sony Pictures’ Stage 6 Films, for theatrical release later this year.

The BFI London Film Festival premiere is the directorial debut of UK filmmaker and Screen Star of Tomorrow 2021 Andrew Cumming, and stars Kit Young, Chuku Modu, Iola Evans and Safia Oakley-Green.

The thriller is written by Screen Star of Tomorrow 2022 Ruth Greenberg and produced by Saint Maud producer Oliver Kassman of Escape Plan Productions, and executive produced by David Kaplan and Sam Intili, plus Wendy Griffin of Selkie Productions. Financing came from by Stage 6 Films, Screen Scotland and the BFI.

Set in the Stone Age, a tight knit tribe of early humans are on a journey to find new land and secure a better future for themselves. As they navigate unknown and treacherous terrain, they realise that something lurks in the darkness.

Bleecker Street has acquired North American rights. Stage 6 Films will handle distribution in all other international territories.

Signature’s Elizabeth Williams said: “The Origin blew us away at London Film Festival, a truly visceral and original debut, bringing to the fore an exciting new voice in British horror in Andrew Cumming. We are delighted to be the home for The Origin in the UK & Ireland and look forward to releasing the film in cinemas later this year”.