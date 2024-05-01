Anatomy Of A Fall’s Swann Arlaud will star in Sukkwan Island, a psychological thriller from French director Vladimir de Fontenay that mk2 Films has boarded for sales.

Woody Norman, best known for C’mon C’mon, co-stars in the film about a father and son on a quest for survival deep in the Norwegian fjords. Production started in Norway in February and is being shot in three parts to follow the rhythm of the seasons, with further filming between Glasgow and Norway set for May.

France’s Haut et Court produces and will release Sukkwan Island in France. Co-producers include Norway’s Maipo Film, Belgium’s Versus Production and the UK’s Good Chaos.

Set on the remote Sukkwan Island, the 13-year-old boy and his father attempt to rekindle their relationship following a life-altering experience from a decade earlier, but end up swept into a fight for their lives as they battle inner turmoil and the raw power of the elements.

De Fontenay adapted the script from US author David Vann’s semi-autobiographical set of stories Legend Of A Suicide. It is the writer-director’s follow-up to Mobile Homes starring Imogen Poots and Callum Turner which premiered in Directors’ Fortnight in 2021. The cast also includes Ruaridh Mollica, Alma Pöysti and Tuppence Middleton.

Mk2 Films managing director Fionnuala Jamison told Screen the family drama both “questions the construction of masculinity and inheritance, fear, abandonment and grief” and is “a shocking face-off and psychological drama that turns into a thriller set against the backdrop of a sublime yet hostile natural environment.”

Jamison added that de Fontenay has “a unique way of capturing authentic and powerful human emotion”.