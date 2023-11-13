UK-France sales agent Alief has picked up sales, excluding Lithuania, Ireland and Latvia, for Tomas Vengris’ Five And A Half Love Stories In An Apartment In Vilnius, Lithuania, ahead of its world premiere as part of the Rebels With A Cause strand at Estonia’s Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival (POFF), which is running until November 17.

Irish actor Alison Oliver, whose credits include Saltburn and Conversations With Friends, stars in Lithuanian-US filmmaker Vengris’ sophomore feature. His debut Motherland won the best film in the Baltic competition award at Tallinn in 2019.

The Lithuania-Ireland-Latvia co-production unfurls in an Airbnb rental in Vilnius where five different guests all experience a crisis of love, while the quiet cleaning lady returns to wipe away any evidence of each misadventure, as her own love story unfolds.

Oliver is joined in the cast by Valene Kane, Géza Röhrig, Yiftach Klein and Velta Žygure. Vengris and Tatia Rosenthal wrote the script, and it is produced by Uljana Kim for Studio Uljana Kim (Lithuania), Alicia Ní Ghráinne for Tiger Darling Productions (Ireland) and Roberts Vinovskis for Studio Locomotive (Latvia).

Vengris said: “This is a film about the messy fragility of being human. We love and want to be loved, we desire and want to be desired. We often blunder through life, seemingly alone, guided by fear, craving, and the endless search for validation. However, our most intimate moments reveal that we are far more similar than different.

“This web of stories acts as a mirror – urging us to accept ourselves and reawaken us to the genuine merit of life as we’re left to live it. In short, we are all in this mess together.”