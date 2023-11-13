Sean Durkin’s sports drama The Iron Claw is to be released in the UK and Ireland by Lionsgate UK.

The feature tells the true story of the inseparable Von Erich brothers, who made history in the intensely competitive world of professional wrestling in the early 1980s, with a starry cast of Zac Efron, Jeremy Allen White, Harris Dickinson, Maura Tierney, Stanley Simons, Holt McCallany and Lily James.

A24 financed and produced the film with Tessa Ross, Juliette Howell and Angus Lamont for House Productions. Durkin is also a producer on the film. It is co-financed by Access Entertainment and BBC Film.

Lionsgate will release in the UK and Ireland on February 9. A24 will release in the US on December 22.

Lionsgate has also picked up Rose Glass’ A24 title Love Lies Bleeding for the UK and Ireland.